South’s ‘most active agent’ Business

A GROUP of industrial and office specialists has been honoured in a dealmakers table.

Lambert Smith Hampton has been named as one of the most active agents in Portsmouth.

The firm received the accolade from the CoStar Dealmaker Awards, 2018.

The organisation looked at the transactions completed by the firm from January 2017 to January 2018.

The listing follows LSH’s success in the 2017 Estates Gazette Awards, in which its south coast office was named Most Active Agent for the 11th year running.

Robin Dickens, director of industrial at the south coast offices of Lambert Smith Hampton, said: ‘We’re delighted to be honoured in the new table,

‘We continue to excel at finding opportunities that match the needs of our clients and look forward to leading the field in 2018.’