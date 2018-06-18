South Western Railway aims to run 70 per cent of services during strikes

A TRAIN operator is expecting to run 70 per cent of its normal service during strikes this week.

Workers on South Western Railway are to stage strikes in the long-running dispute over the role of guards.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for three days from Thursday.

The union said the action will hit South Western Railway’s services, which include commuter routes to London Waterloo including from Portsmouth.

A statement on the South Western Railway website said: ‘We will be utilising our team of contingency guards to keep you moving and expect to run over 70 per cent of our normal Monday to Friday service.

‘The majority of routes will see an amended service, with buses replacing trains on some of routes.’

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union has made every effort to progress talks with the rail firm adding: ‘There has been a total lack of goodwill from the company and as a consequence we have no option but to confirm this industrial action.’