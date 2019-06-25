Have your say

CUSTOMERS of Southern Water will get a rebate on their bills after the company was hit with a fine by Ofwat for poor management of its wastewater treatment centres.

A report today highlighted ‘significant’ breaches of the company’s licence conditions and statutory duties between 2010 and 2017.

This is how much Southern Water customers can expect to get back, after the customer was investigated by Ofwat. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

This included employees’ ‘widespread and deliberate’ measures to ‘hide’ the true performance of its treatment works, by manipulating sewage samples.

As a result of the findings, Southern Water will now pay a £3m fine agreed with Ofwat – as well as £123m in customer bill rebates over the next five years, in place of an additional financial penalty.

Here’s what you need to know:

How much money will Southern Water customers get back?

In total, Southern Water's wastewater customers should receive at least £61 in rebates when rollout begins.

The company said this is based on 2017-18 prices and could increase as it is subject to inflation.

When will the rebates be paid?

Customers are expected to get their first rebate of at least £17 in 2021.

Annual rebates with then follow for the next four years and are estimated to be at least £11.

How will the rebates be paid?

The rebates will be factored into bills. They will not be one-off payments to customers.

Will customers have to pay more because Southern Water has been fined?

Southern Water has said its customers will ‘bear none of the cost’ of the fines.

In a statement released by Southern Water, the firm said it was ‘deeply sorry’ for the findings of Ofwat’s report.