Southsea bar applies to extend its hours

OWNERS of a bar in the city centre have launched a bid to extend their opening hours.

Huis, in Elm Grove, Southsea, is appealing to Portsmouth City Council to change its licensing terms.

Bosses at the Belgian-inspired bar and kitchen hope to extend opening times by an extra hour.

As part of the proposals to the council’s licensing sub committee, the bar aims to serve food and alcohol later and have recorded music playing an extra hour in the week.

Under the application, alcohol would be served from 10am to midnight, Monday to Thursday, midday until 3am on Friday and 10am to 3am on Saturday (a change from the current midday to 2am time) and 10am to 1.30am on Sunday.

Opening hours would range from midday to 1am, Monday to Thursday, midday to 3am on Friday and 10am to 3am Saturday. Sunday would be from 10am to 1.30am, up from midday to midnight now.

The licensing meeting is being held on January 29 at The Guildhall.