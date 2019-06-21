SOUTHSEA Beach Cafe is set to open its new Deck on the Beach where people can enjoy food and cocktails ‘til late.

Southsea Beach Cafe is opening a new outdoor seating area, where guests can dine and drink in the sun until late.

The new Deck on the Beach opens tomorrow , welcoming diners to enjoy their cocktails and food menu — including new sharing platters — in the sun.

The deck, which is uncovered and looks straight out onto the sea, will host events every Saturday until September, including live music from local musicians and ‘Ibiza chill out nights’, where guests can enjoy cocktails and tunes inspired by the White Isle.

It will also have regular barbecues, with steaks, chicken and lobster skewers on the menu.

There will also be an outdoor cocktail bar, which will be launched around July, serving a selection of cocktails, draught beers and wines.

The opening hours will be extending from the current 9pm closing time on Fridays and Saturdays and 8pm on weekdays to 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays and around 10.30pm during the week.