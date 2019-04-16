ADELPHI Books has celebrated a sombre 32nd anniversary - as its owner has announced the shop is “almost certainly” to close next year due to rising costs.

Robert Smith, who is the sole staff member of the shop on Albert Road, is preparing to close early next year due to the rent increasing from £5,250 to £7,750 a year.

Robert, who previously ran the shop with his brother, said: 'It's a case of hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

'I've loved running to the shop - it would be a shame to see it close.

'I'm about five years from retirement age - I wish I had more time to sell the stock or find someone else to run the shop.'

The rent increased in January of this year, with Robert's lease due to expire in January 2020.

Robert thanked his loyal customers, saying that people in the are had been "very helpful" donating books and buying more.

Adelphi Books, which has more than 6,000 books in stock, is a specialist in crime fiction and books on cinema