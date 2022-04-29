One of 12 artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, Buckwells won the award for ‘Best Q Guild Butchers Shop Promotional Meat Display’ in the Smithfield Star Awards announced at Butchers’ Hall in London last week.

The display was described as ‘creative, colourful and eye-catching yet retaining the all-important traditional feel’.

Buckwells was also awarded three stars – the highest possible rating possible from the Guild – for their Firecracker Sausages and Black Garlic Butterflied Leg of Lamb in the awards’ product evaluation categories.

The award presentation.

John Buckwell of the Southsea butchers said: ‘We’re very grateful for having the prestigious Smithfield awards and for the recognition we get for the work and standards our staff uphold for 52 weeks of the year.’

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the Smithfield Star Awards have run for more than 30 years and recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including Traditional Pork Sausage, Best Burgers, Gluten-Free Product, Best Bacon, BBQ Product and Black Pudding.

In what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation, products are evaluated using a one, two, and three star rating system by a panel of independent industry judges, with all three star products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award.

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild manager, said: ‘The standard of entries this year was higher than ever with a 20 per cent increase in the number of products awarded three stars so being crowned winners of the Best Promotional Meat Display, alongside two three-star awards for their products is a fantastic achievement.

‘We were delighted to present Buckwells of Southsea with their awards which is a fantastic endorsement of their business and products while also helping raise standards across the board and driving product development in the craft butchery Industry.’