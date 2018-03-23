Southsea car boots sale return

Have your say

WEEKLY car boot sales are returning to Southsea Common next to Pier Road on Sundays starting from April 8.

The popular car boot sales open from 7am to 2pm and entry is free to bargain hunters.

Pitch fees start at £8 for a car with extra charges for vans and trailers depending on their size.

Traders can arrive from 6.30am and all profits are donated to local charities.

Councillor Linda Symes, Cabinet Member for Culture Leisure and Sport said: ‘It’s great to have the car boot sales back from early April.

‘They’re a popular addition to the range of regular events that we have in Southsea and they also generate funds for local charities.’

For updates and information search ‘Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale’ on Facebook.