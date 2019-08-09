Southsea champagne bar event cancelled due to bad weather

A POPULAR champagne bar that opens for partygoers in the summer will not be opening tonight, due to problems with the weather.

The team behind the Champagne Bar in Southsea Castle say the event will not run this evening after forecasts of high wind and heavy rain.

A statement posted on social media read: ‘At 40mph winds although the marquee would be safe and secure in much higher winds than that the cobblestoned courtyard would be difficult and slippery to walk across when wet.

‘From a health and safety perspective we are avoiding opening and having someone potentially injure themselves, and it just generally won't be enjoyable circumstances.

‘Thanks for your understanding.’

Organisers say the event should return next week, subject to the weather conditions.

