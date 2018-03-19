Southsea charity shops calls for more volunteers to help

Have your say

A CHARITY shop is after people willing to volunteer a few hours a week in a range of roles.

Sue Ryder, on Palmerston Road, in Southsea, is looking for customer service assistants, stock room assistants, department specialists and retro enthusiasts.

Money raised at the charity’s shops helps it deliver care at its seven hospices and five neurological centres across the UK.

Laura Smith, Sue Ryder Southsea shop manager, said: ‘It is always a busy time in Sue Ryder shops.

‘We are lucky enough to have a high volume of customers.

‘We’d really welcome some extra support during this period, and beyond, so we can maximise our sales to support Sue Ryder’s care for people with life-changing conditions such as Huntingtons, MS and certain cancers.’

The shop is looking for volunteers who can spare four or more hours per week.

Full training and support is provided and it can be flexible around commitments.

Volunteers will also be provided with a taster session for one day where they get to meet the team and try out some tasks before deciding to commit.

The Southsea shop launched a recruitment campaign at the weekend which will run until Saturday, March 31.

For more information, visit the Sue Ryder Southsea shop or call (023) 9283 3214.

Alternatively, email volunteersouth@sueryder.org