Owner Fergus McMurray. Baffled in Fawcett Road, Southsea, has been rated one of the top 20 coffee houses nationally. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-12)

Retailer Coffee Friend has analysed thousands of reviews left on the site in order to discover the country’s best loved coffee houses.

Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Road, Southsea, has clinched the number seven spot with almost 183 excellent ratings out of 212 overall reviews.

The accolade has come as a surprise to co-owner Fergus McMurray, who set up the coffee spot with his wife, Rachael, in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Payne, nearest camera, and Caitlin Nugent at work. Baffled in Fawcett Road, Southsea, has been rated one of the top 20 coffee houses nationally. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-11)

The 41-year-old said: ‘We’re honoured to find out that we are among the top 20 coffee shops in the UK according to TripAdvisor

‘I was surprised and very happy – we are dead chuffed.’

In 2018, the coffee shop was rated as the second best place to get a takeaway in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Fergus said the shop’s popularity was due to its focus on customer service and fresh food, with a menu that includes Cuban sandwiches and triple-chocolate brownies made onsite.

He said: ‘I think it’s because we are really passionate about food. We make everything here every day. The product is really important – but service is as important. We try to hire really friendly people.’

The owner said it was ‘quite possible’ that the business would look to expand after the success of a beach-side kiosk – Baffled On The Beach – set up in April.

Adaptability and diversifying the business had been key to surviving the Covid-19 pandemic, Fergus said.

He said: ‘During the last year or so we have found it incredibly challenge, but very rewarding in different ways.

‘Starting any new business, you think about going under every three months. But with a small business you can adapt very quickly.’

Adaptations included starting an online food store, a take-away service, and a Baffled ready meals range.

Fergus added: ‘Our fruit and veg orders went from £300 a week to £3,000. And we were making 100 deliveries a week.’

Taking the the top spot in TripAdvisor rankings was Big Moose Coffee Company, in Cardiff, which is rated excellent in 287 reviews out of a total of 295.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron