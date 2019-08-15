AN INDIAN restaurant could be taking home two national awards next week.

The Akash in Albert Road has been shortlisted for the English Curry Awards, which are being held on August 19 in Birmingham.

The restaurant is up for restaurant of the year, with owner Faz Ahmed also in the running for chef of the year.

Nominations are made by members of the public, before the finalists are put in front of a judging panel.

Faz said: ‘Last year we were highly commended by the judges so now we’re hoping to go one better than that.

‘To even be nominated for the awards is big for us, and we can’t thank the people of Portsmouth enough for putting us forward.’

But Faz says he was ‘amazed’ to find out that he had also been shortlisted for the chef of the year award.

‘I really wasn’t expecting that,’ he said.

‘Some of the best chefs in the country are on that shortlist so it is an incredible honour to see my name alongside them.

‘I think in the past 12 months we have become much more well-known in the industry – things seem to be developing every single day.

‘But the bottom line is that we love representing Portsmouth and without the people in the city, we wouldn’t be where we are today.’

Also nominated from Portsmouth for street food of the year is Paanchi Indian Street Kitchen.

This is the ninth year that the awards have taken place, and will be hosted by DJ Tommy Sandhu.