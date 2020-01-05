DEPARTMENT store Debenhams will close its Southsea branch for good in just two weeks.

The struggling firm entered administration in April last year to reduce debt.

Debenhams in Palmerston Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110419-67)

Now it is acting on previously announced closure plans - with 19 stores to shut between January 11 and 25.

Among them is Debenhams in Palmerston Road.

The store will shut for good on Sunday, January 19.

Sales have been seen at the store as the company sells off stock.

Debenhams chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said in a statement: 'We are working hard to implement the transformation of Debenhams.

'Despite a challenging retail environment, thanks to our colleagues' hard work and our investor group's commitment we are progressing with our turnaround.'

HMV is also closing three of its stores in England and Scotland.

But the recently-opened branch in Commercial Road remains open.

That store replaces a larger branch that closed in the street in 2014 and one in Gunwharf Quays that shut in March last year.

Plans are gathering apace for shops at the former site of department store Knight & Lee after parent company John Lewis closed it last year. The Palmerston Road store had opened in 1865.