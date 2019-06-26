Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH manufacturer has created an eye-catching seat it hopes could be the Instagram envy of the summer – a ‘giant’ deckchair.

The Southsea Deckchairs invention, dubbed the Giant, is now on sale to the general public after touring brand events across the UK.

Southsea Deckchairs' 2019 summer collection, including the Giant, far-right. Picture: Southsea Deckchairs

Measuring in at 1.57m wide, 200cm high and 199cm deep, it is the largest piece in the firm's 2019 summer collection, which also features bespoke seats for children and couples in a range of fabrics.

Southsea Deckchairs founder Stephen Davies, who launched the company after becoming a deckchair attendant on Southsea Beach in 1982, teamed up with an experienced woodworking designer to build the Giant.

He said: ‘The geometric skills needed to scale up the design for The Giant to ensure safety as well as comfort have been strenuous.'

The chair was created to match fierce demand from of ‘Instagram-hungry' clients, including events firms, pubs, independent cinemas, hotels and clubs.

It joins a product range of more than 12 seats designed by Southsea Deckchairs – which claims to be the UK's last remaining deckchair producer and has previously rented out stock to events held by top brands, including Aston Martin.

The firm is based in Victory Trading Estate, Kiln Road, Copnor.

For more information, go to deckchairs.co.uk or call (023) 9265 2865/4036.