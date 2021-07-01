Southsea estate agent Lawson Rose wins 'exceptional' rating in industry guide

Lawson Rose Estate agents in Southsea, set up by Chris Bull. Picture: Paul Jacobs (151694-7)

Southsea-based Lawson Rose won the grading in The Best Estate Agent Guide 2021.

The agent in Winter Road was voted in the top five per cent of around 15,000 operators in the country on the guide’s website, giving them a prestigious gold award.

The guide awarded the agent 'exceptional' for showing an outstanding level of service and care towards prospective clients.

Ratings were determined by the Property Academy, which works with agents to improve service standards in the property industry, and Rightmove, the UK's largest online real estate portal.

Lawson Rose, established in 2015, was awarded a gold rating for sales.

Other factors considered included how well properties are marketed and how they perform on Rightmove, the time taken for a listing to sell, and the quality of the customer experience.

The director of Lawson Rose, Chris Bull, said the feat was 'a real privilege'.

The National Association of Estate Agents member said: 'It's a real privilege to be noticed. The awards follow a rigorous assessment, so we are thrilled to have been recognised.

‘When there are so many estate agents in the country, you can easily get lost amongst them all.

'One of the main things that are missing with estate agents for a long time is customer service.

'We're constantly focusing on how we treat people and that we deal with them correctly. We're honest in what we say, and the team is really good at that.

'We have seven members of the team here, and each every one of them are very experienced, so I think it's the experience of the team and the customer service we provide as well that got us this accreditation.'

Lawson Rose currently holds a 4.9-star customer review rating on Google.

Of the 103 reviews, many customers mention professionalism, responsiveness, value or quality to be assets of the company.

Peter Knight, the founder of the Property Academy, said: 'We set out to provide the home mover with a reliable resource to help identify the best estate agent in each area, whether someone is looking to sell or let a property.

'Only the best branches make it into the Best Estate Agent Guide, and only the very best agencies have been recognised with an award.'

