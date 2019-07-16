Southsea Food Festival to return this weekend with 'a taste of something different'

FROM nachos and pizza, to Thai food and ice cream – the Southsea Food Festival returns this weekend with a ‘taste of something different.’

More than 60 food and drink stalls from around Hampshire will come together for the annual free event in Palmerston Road.

A variety of food and drinks will be on offer, with savoury and sweet dishes inspired by food from around the globe - and the opportunity to either take home or eat there.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for culture, urged people to come along. He said: ‘The annual Southsea Food Festival is always a fantastic community event so please do come along for a taste of something different and help us celebrate over a decade of fine food in Southsea.’

Live music will be provided by the Wedgewood Rooms on an acoustic stage over the weekend, adding to the atmosphere.

The Love Southsea Food Market will also be in the precinct on the Saturday, while on the Sunday the Hampshire Farmers Market will be present.

Local restaurants will be trading at the event, including Croxtons, Panero Lounge, Southsea Village, Drift, Need Street Food and Shenanigans.

Last year thousands of people attended the event to try new food and support local businesses.

The 13th Southsea Food Festival will take place from 10am-5pm this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be road closures in place covering Palmerston Road and Osborne Road during the festival.