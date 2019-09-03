Southsea hair salon expands into space next door with new tanning salon

SUMMER is set to continue with the arrival of a new tanning salon.

Bronze by CYD has just opened in Winter Road, Southsea, joining its sister company CYD Hair Salon, which is next door and interconnected.

Owner Cydney Burt opened the new shop - which has three Luxura sunbeds - three weeks ago, almost two years after opening the hair salon in October 2017.

The salon offers most traditional hairdressing services as well as Easilocks hair extensions and uses natural products with 100 per cent essential oils.

A nail technician also works from the salon each Thursday offering acrylic and gel nails.

Both shops are run by Cydney and her colleague Claudia Stafford, who is also a hairdresser at the salon.

The pair are looking to hire a new member of staff to man the new sunbeds, which will stay open until 9pm during the week.

The 22-year-old started her hairdressing career at just 14 before taking on an apprenticeship at Toni and Guy at 16 until she opened the salon at 21.

To celebrate the launch, she held a competition on the shop’s Instagram page giving away three months worth of free sunbed use to the winner, as well as offering half price sunbeds over the bank holiday weekend at 30p per minute.

She hopes the launch will attract more clients to both shops in a bid to boost her business as well as promote other businesses in Winter Road by getting people to come down who wouldn’t otherwise.

She said: ‘I am so excited to see one of my biggest goals come to life. I have always believed that people are the most important thing and business will follow if you have the right people.

‘Winter Road is a great location as it’s always busy, no day is ever the same. I am eager to watch both my hair salon and tanning salon excel.

‘Find what you want to achieve and enjoy the entire journey. I for one certainly am.’