Southsea mums celebrate three years in business after becoming shop neighbours and close friends

TWO inspirational mumpreneurs are celebrating their third anniversary as business owners, having set-up their shops at the same time in 2016.

Freya Rose, who owns luxury shoe boutique Freya Rose London and Jenifer Sanchez, who owns photography studio Dimples and Daisies Photography in Grove Road South, Southsea, became good friends and allies after opening their businesses within the same few weeks.

Freya Rose, left, with Willow, 14 months, and Jennifer Sanchez, with Alba, 14 months, pictured outside their shops in Grove Road South, Southsea. 'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231019-)

Since then, their lives have mirrored one another.

The two got pregnant around the same time and gave birth to their babies, Alba and Willow five days apart.

Freya said: ‘Jen was the first person I told when I was pregnant, then she said to me “I think I’m pregnant too”. Our due date was the exact same day.’

Having started with their base ideas of footwear and photography and having both turned their dreams into reality, both have branched out to other things that interested them along the way.

Freya has just launched The Station, a ‘one-stop-shop’ that will allow women to come in and get everything they need for an occasion, with makeup artists and hair stylists on hand, as well as fresh flowers, luxurious gifts and products from other designers.

The Station was inspired by her need as a busy mum to want to treat herself but having limited time.

The 39-year-old said: ‘I’m excited to bring a new concept to Southsea, something that brings a new experience and to be able to sell beautiful things.’

Jen has just launched Fotog Finder, a website that helps you find a photographer that meets your budget and requirements.

The 34-year-old mum-of-three has also expanded to photograph all types of life, including empowering pictures of women, as well as stepping in to help Freya take pictures of her latest designs.

The two help each other out and pick each other up when they need it and refer to each other as ‘celestial sisters’.

Freya said: ‘It’s been invaluable to have someone with such great advice right next door.’

Jen said: ‘I think it’s nice that we’re both creatives and are both really driven women. I feel really lucky to have Freya next door.’