Southsea photographer launches a campaign to celebrate post-pregnancy bodies

A MUM-OF-THREE has launched a campaign to celebrate a woman’s postpartum body – and she is encouraging women to get involved.

Photographer Charlotte Griffiths, who runs Charlotte Griffiths Photography, is holding her Postpartum Photography Project on Friday, April 12 at her studio in Rodney Road, Southsea

The day, which is free to attend, has been set up with the aim of empowering women to love themselves, and to show people that there is no ‘normal’ as every woman’s body is different.

It will see photos taken and also include a short workshop by Sam Darby, The Body Love Coach.

Charlotte – who is a mum of three girls, aged two, five and nine – said that she was inspired to hold the day as women often feel the pressure to ‘snap back’ or try and achieve an unrealistic goal with their weight or appearance after childbirth.

She said: ‘Our post-pregnancy body is beautiful and I truly believe there is no “perfect” post pregnancy body out there.

‘Every woman is different, has a different pregnancy and a completely different story.

‘There is so much pressure out there for women to look a certain way or “bounce back”. I have three children myself, and I certainly didn’t bounce back, I got a whole new body that I love.

‘I want to document real post-pregnancy bodies, to show there is no ‘normal’ and to learn to love our new bodies. Our bodies grew and birthed humans.

‘It’s so amazing what we can do and the message should be shared and our bodies should be loved.

‘I will also be taking part in the photography project as it really means a lot to me and is important that I am taking part just like the other mums.’

Charlotte started her photography business shortly after her second daughter was born. She opened her photography studio in May 2018.

For more details call 07816 321265 or e-mail charlottegriffithsphotography@gmail.com