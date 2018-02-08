Southsea pub celebrates after being named region’s best

Have your say

THE team at one Southsea pub are celebrating this week after receiving a top pub award.

The Lawrence Arms has been named the Campaign for Real Ales’ Pub of the Year 2018’ for the south east.

Lawrence Arms landlady Ally and Dev

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is an independent voluntary consumer organisation headquartered in St Albans.

The organisation promotes real ale, real cider and the traditional British pub.

Along with winning the Pub of the Year, the establishment also recently scooped CAMRA’s Cider Pub of the Year.

The Lawrence Arms, located on Lawrence Road, has featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide since 2014.

A spokesperson for the pub said: ‘We are really pleased to let you all know that the Portsmouth and south east Hampshire CAMRA’s pub of the year 2018 is our very own Lawrence!

‘We couldn’t be prouder and thank everyone that voted, our fab staff and brilliant customers who make the pub what it is, well done everyone.’

The team invites residents to pop in and visit its ‘traditional Portsmouth community pub.’

The venue provides 6 ‘Cask Marque’ approved real ales and features local brewers.

It also offers eight real ciders during the summer months and at least six real ciders throughout the winter.

The pub features BT and SKY sports viewing through five TVs, a pool table, dartboard and classic jukebox.

Punters also enjoy the pub’s beer garden.

Once the announcement had been made, staff took to social media to post a message on the pub’s Facebook page to alert the public.

Customers and friends shared their support and congratulated the team, who they described as ‘always welcoming’.

Most said that they weren’t surprised that the pub had won this prestigious award.

Others praised the pub for its facilities and the effort the team put in on special events.