Southsea restaurant, bar and hotel Becketts wins award for its restoration

STAFF from a much-loved restaurant, bar and hotel have won an award for its restoration.

Becketts in Southsea has been announced as the winner of the Best Restoration Project in Portsmouth at The Portsmouth Society Design Awards.

Owners Soraya and Jason have been working towards the accolade for three years since they took over the business.

Terence Carvalho, general manager, said: ‘To be nominated is a huge honour, but to win and be recognised by a professional body for our design aspect is a huge achievement.’

When they took on ‘Project Becketts’ three and a half years ago the 200-year-old, grade-two-listed buildings were in a bad way and required much love and care to be restored back to their former glory.

Parts of the buildings were knocked down, brand new parts were built, extensions were added at the back and on top of the existing structures to bring the restaurant, bar and hotel to how it now looks, with a modern, two-storey interior.

Staff will now be awarded a blue plaque which will be fitted by the entrance of the building.

Becketts is a popular spot among diners, with breakfast lunch and dinner options, as well as their popular bottomless brunch.

The design awards celebrate buildings in the city which show originality and quality of design plus a high standard of build.