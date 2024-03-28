Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chicken Mania opened at 88 Clarendon Road, Southsea in June last year after the owners of the former Brazilian venue Carioca Bar and Kitchen decided to completely revamp the premises. However, in September, the eatery had its power supply cut off after owners were unable to pay their electricity bill.

Before and after. Chicken Mania replaced Carioca Bar and Kitchen.

It has since remained shut and the team behind the business are attempting to secure funds to reopen it.

Co-owner Monica Souza, 57, who moved to the UK from Brazil in 2014, realised her dream of opening her first full-scale restaurant last summer, having run Carioca for the year prior.