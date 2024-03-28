Southsea restaurant Chicken Mania shuts due to energy bill struggles as business faces uncertain future
Chicken Mania opened at 88 Clarendon Road, Southsea in June last year after the owners of the former Brazilian venue Carioca Bar and Kitchen decided to completely revamp the premises. However, in September, the eatery had its power supply cut off after owners were unable to pay their electricity bill.
It has since remained shut and the team behind the business are attempting to secure funds to reopen it.
Co-owner Monica Souza, 57, who moved to the UK from Brazil in 2014, realised her dream of opening her first full-scale restaurant last summer, having run Carioca for the year prior.
She told The News that she is currently attempting to find a way to cover the business costs, but is currently not sure when the business will be able to welcome customers back.
