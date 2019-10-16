Southsea restaurant prepares to deliver curry to Italy for 'the Italian Job'

A CURRY house in the heart of Southsea will be delivering a curry to a race track in Italy.

The Akash in Albert Road – which flew a curry from Lee-on-the-Solent to expats in France last year – will now have a curry sent to Imola in the back of a Fiat 595 Abarth.

The town is home to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, the former F1 circuit which claimed the life of Ayrton Senna in 1994 and the site where the curry will be given to the organisers of the Italian Job – an annual event which is raising money this year for Buttle UK.

The route, starting at Imola, takes drivers through Rome and Turin to see the sites of the Michael Caine film The Italian Job.

Restaurateur Faz Ahmed has launched a new range of spice mixes in the restaurant, but doesn’t want the rest of the world to miss out.

He said: ‘People love curry – there’s so many places across the world which don’t have access to the delicious spices we enjoy here at home.

‘I want to offer a range of flavours that won’t just help people with making curry, but shall complement other dishes too.

‘What better way to launch our new range by supporting our friends involved in charity work too?’

The Fiat 595 will be driven by Solent TV presenter Richard Stringer, who will be completing the journey dressed as video game character Mario.

Richard said: 'The Italian Job’s motto is raising money for children in a fun way, and so what more fun can you have then driving around Italy dressed as one of the most recognisable video game characters of all time?

‘When I was planning this crazy adventure, I was reminded of a story I covered about two brothers who flew curry to France, and I thought, how much fun would it be to see if we could go even further, whilst also helping to raise money for the charity?’

Richard and his co-driver will collect the curry on October 19, driving through the night to deliver it to Italy the next day.