Southsea salon launches new tarot card campaign to help clients understand confusing hairdressing treatments

A SOUTHSEA hair salon has launched a new artistic campaign to help inform and educate their clients on one of their treatments that is often misunderstood.

Tony Wood Hairdressing has unveiled Hairvoyance - a new way to help clients understand different styles of balayage.

Balayage is a technique of highlighting hair in a gradual way for a natural-looking effect.

Working with illustrator and tattooist Chrissy Hills, salon director Liam Fry and colourist Tanahya Nash have developed a set of four Tarot-style cards to help demystify an aspect of hairdressing which Liam says has become warped by social media.

Liam said: ‘We’re calling it ‘a remedy for the noisy beauty expectations of the digital age. Over the past few years, Pinterest and Instagram have certainly helped people choose the hair they want. The side-effect of that, though, is blurrier lines between varied balayage techniques. A lot of people don’t quite know what “balayage” means.’

He also cites filters and Photoshop effects as sources of confusion for many clients.

Now, clients who visit the salon for their colour consultations are presented with the four cards, which use shading to showcase how colours will be applied to their hair. The Swords card, for example, is a classic ombré that transitions from dark to light, while the Cups card features cascading ribbons of strongly-defined colour.

Each look comes with a few key points, such as what are the advantages? Who is this fitting for? And what kind of after-care is needed once the client leaves the salon?

They’ve also started to define each balayage service they’ve done before, to make it easier for returning clients.

They will give each client the specific card, so that whenever they need to check how to care for their hair at home, that information is instantly available to them.

The vibrant illustrations now have pride of place in the windows of Tony Wood Hairdressing’s clocktower home — a century-old building that was built at the close of the Victorian era in 1903 on Castle Road.