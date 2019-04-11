A SOUTHSEA shop owner has spoken of his sadness at closing his store after six years – as his business moves solely online.

Clive Padfield has run Hillfield Trading in Castle Road, Southsea, since 2013.

Clive Padfield from Hillfield Trading

The shop, which acts like an emporium selling an array of items from small local businesses, will serve its last customers on May 1.

Clive said the closure had been brought about by a lack of footfall and changing consumer trends, and he encouraged people to use local businesses to keep them afloat.

The 37-year-old, from Fratton, said: ‘It is down to low footfall. If there’s no footfall then it makes it not profitable.

‘I feel for the people whose products I am selling, who are just trying to make a few quid.

Hillfield Trading, which is closing its shop in Castle Road Southsea and becoming an online store only

‘We have range of people selling here, from larger businesses down to mums who are making a few items on the side. Some people have been making things longer than I have been alive and others are brand new start-ups. For all of them, it’s the same, they have lost another place to trade.’

Clive’s shop stocks products – such as art work, crafts, antiques, T-shirts, dog biscuits, cameras, toys and much more – from up to 56 sellers.

He said that a large chunk of his trade has moved online and that was a trend that he saw continuing as people turn to the internet for convenience.

Clive said: ‘There are so many high street businesses taking this decision or closing entirely. You only need to look at the likes of U Need Us who closed recently after 96 years.

Clive Padfield from Hillfield Trading in the basement of his shop in Castle Road - the heart of the operation

‘Their last day of trading was packed, but it hadn’t been up until that point. People are always saying they should support local businesses, but they actually need to otherwise more places will be lost.

‘People need to stop talking about supporting local businesses and get out there and do so.’

Clive, who recently became a dad to twins, said he was sad to see the shop close, but he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

And he was looking forward to being free of the overheads associated with running a physical store, and free of the bind of working set long hours seven days a week.

Some of the products for sale in Hillfield Trading

He said he hoped that people would still continue to support his business – and the businesses he stocks – by visiting his website.

He added: ‘Although we are taking the physical side of the business down, we will still continue online. It is really sad.

‘Thank you to everyone for all the support over the years, for all the love. It has been lovely.’

For more go to hillfield-trading.myshopify.com/