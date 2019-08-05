Southsea skincare store celebrates expansion one year after opening in Albert Road

A SKINCARE shop is expanding to become twice the size as it was.

Southsea Bathing Hut on Albert Road, Southsea is expanding into the shop space next door a year after opening.

Staff at the shop held a day of celebrations on Saturday to showcase the range of original skincare products to people in the city, giving away free products to the first 50 customers.

The products are all natural, vegan, cruelty free and are hand-produced on the premises using the owner Samantha Worsey’s own recipes.

Samantha, who is from Portsmouth and has lived in Southsea all her life, started the business from her kitchen table.

She said: ‘It’s always been my dream to offer experiences and treatments to go alongside natural products that make your skin happier. I am so excited to have been able to bring my business so far, after starting on the kitchen table four years ago.

‘August 3 was our chance to share the excitement with anyone and everyone who is interested in what we do - whether because they love great skincare products, are passionate about being vegan or using less plastic, want to learn how to make their own skincare for fun, love being pampered by a highly skilled therapist, or just want to keep the pound in Pompey by supporting a proudly local business that’s doing something different and flying the flag for Southsea.’

The apothecary also offers public and private skincare making workshops, experiential events showing customers how to get the best from the products, as well as a range of treatments performed by Samantha.

The business was initially formed in 2015 in a bid to revive Portsmouth’s lost heritage as a soap-making city and traded online, at events and via stockists for three years until being successful enough to open up a permanent storefront in Southsea.

Products at the shop are all recyclable and sustainable and the business aims to work towards a cleaner and more sustainable environment.