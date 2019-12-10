Southsea sustainable fashion brand wins an award for its matching mother and daughter collection

Have your say

A SUSTAINABLE and ethical fashion brand has won an award for its new matching collection for mother and daughter.

Southsea-based Atelier MorganMarsh was awarded Silver in the Best Children’s Eco Fashion Brand for 2019 category in the Junior Design Awards for their Like Mama collection.

The collection launched by the Portsmouth-based founders, Tina Morgan and Berrin Marsh, copies their current designs of wardrobe staples and recreates them for ages two up to five, for mother-daughter matching outfits, making little ones feel like grown-ups.

The awards, held by Junior Magazine, celebrate the best products available for children and parents from clothing to accessories.

READ MORE: Boyzone star Shane Lynch greets staff at Hays Travel in Portsmouth

The brand is committed to transparency, from producing their capsule collection ethically to their natural fabrics, which include vegan fabrics for the first time this season.

Their packaging is also environmentally conscious, with acid free tissue paper, recycled boxes in biodegradable sleeves and their business cards are made from recycled t-shirts.

Their dresses are handmade in Turkey, by atelier professionals who are perfectionists - much like the founders.

Tina and Berrin understood that not everyone is the same size, so incorporated custom sizing into their designs.

As well as dresses, they produce pure linen nightgowns and traditional Turkish peshtemals and scarves.

The designs come wrapped in a recyclable gift box, tied together with a white ribbon.

READ MORE: Nominations are open for Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards for 2020

Tina said: ‘My mother had Tina’s Boutique, selling children’s and ladies clothes in Marmion Road for 30 years, so it is very exciting for me to be following her footsteps.’

Her business partner, Berrin, said: ‘Our collection is all about beautiful, natural fabrics, so we are delighted that people will be able to touch them and see the quality of the

handmade clothes.’

Not only is the brand fashion aware, but also mental health aware.

With every dress sold, they donate £5 to the charity Mind, who provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

This collaboration part of their mission ‘to make you look and feel utterly fabulous, whilst being mindful of the impact on people and the planet.’