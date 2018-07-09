Spa manager from Portsmouth named as best newcomer

TALENTED hotel spa manager Jaime Brown has been named best newcomer at a national spa awards ceremony.

Jaime, from Portsmouth, who manages the spa at Norton Park near Winchester, was given the accolade at the RBH Spa Awards.

The 31-year-old said: ‘I’ve had a fantastic first year at the spa at Norton Park but it was still such a shock when my name was announced on stage.

‘While I’ve been named best newcomer, I’m already very much part of the spa family at Norton Park.

‘Having worked in the industry for more than a decade now, starting out as a spa therapist, I feel like I am very well placed to support my team to realise their potential.

‘Together we’ve achieved record results this year and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.’

Jaime manages a team of nine at the luxury spa hotel, which is run by hotel management company RBH.