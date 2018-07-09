Space-related projects get a £12,000 boost at Fareham Innovation Centre

Have your say

TEN space-related innovation projects have been selected to receive a incubation support worth more than £12,000.

The OI Space Incubator programme, supported by the UK Space Agency, was set up to turn ideas into a commercial offering within the fields of satellite communications, navigation and earth observation.

Eighteen shortlisted projects were stress-tested over two days at Fareham Innovation Centre, before 10 were chosen.

Richard May, programme manager, said: ‘The two days were a fantastic success; we are confident that the selected 10 projects have the potential to be next-generation businesses in Great Britain’s multi-billion pound space industry.’

The firms will receive free workspace, two interns, 24 business acumen workshops, R&D advice and test facilities and match-making with investors.

Chosen projects were from; Chemical Design, Agritherm, ESL Group, KOIOS Master Data, Pinpoint Satellite Navigation, Constructex, CB Media Group, Psion Consulting, Aerohydro Consulting and Barter For Things.