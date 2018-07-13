‘Spare a thought’ for French ferry crews 

TRAVELLERS are being asked to spare a thought for the scores of French ferry crew men and women who will serve them during the World Cup final tomorrow.

As many as 1,000 French nationals will work on board Brittany Ferries during the mammoth fixture against Croatia, which kicks off at 4pm.

They will also be in the company of hundreds of British passengers on board the firm’s ships – many of which operate from Portsmouth – who are likely to be watching the match wondering what might have been after the heartbreak of Wednesday’s result.

Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO has a tongue-in-cheek message for the passengers his ships are set to serve.

‘I hope our English customers will forgive a barman if he takes his eyes off the pump to catch a glimpse of an Mbappé run towards goal,’ he said.

‘But also please spare a thought for colleagues who work in other parts of the ship – on the bridge, in our shops, engine rooms and other departments.’