Specialists logistics firm wins praise for savings

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH firm has helped install two 50ft transformers in a £17m project.

Rapid Response Solutions was tasked with using specialist hydraulic kit to turn and slide two transformers at Jersey Electricity’s £17m primary substation project at St. Helier West on the Channel Island.

Now the firm has won praise from Jersey Electricity for its use of the hydraulic turntable equipment.

Mark Vivian, senior projects engineer at Jersey Electricity plc, said: ‘The operation was efficient, with completion in three days on a compact site.

‘We have seen hydraulic systems before but this one was more compact, easier to handle, and required less manpower.’

Due to the equipment used instead of a crane, Rapid Response Solutions managed to save around £20,000 from the total bill.

Managing director Paul Barber said: ‘We did look at a crane to unload the transformers as well, but the largest one on the island was 80t capacity and that wasn’t big enough so we would have had to ship it from Portsmouth.

‘By using the skidding equipment, we saved around £20k.’

n The firm is set to exhibit at Breakbulk Europe trade show between May 29-31 in Bremen, Germany.