Spinnaker Tower announces 50 per cent off for PO postcodes throughout January

THE people of Portsmouth and surrounding areas will get the chance to enjoy spectacular aerial views of the city at a reduced price in January.

The Spinnaker Tower will offer a 50 per cent discount on standard tickets for residents at addresses with postcodes beginning PO.

The deal will bring tickets down to £5.25 for adults, £4.25 for children, £4.75 for students and seniors and £17 for families of two adults and two children.

General manager of the Spinnaker Tower Tony Sammut said: ‘We are delighted to offer this fantastic discount to local residents.

‘Emirates Spinnaker Tower has stood proudly over Portsmouth Harbour for more than a decade now, but I’m sure there are many people from across the area who still haven’t taken in our incredible view.

‘We hope this special offer will encourage many new faces through our doors.’

Visitors to the tower can enjoy a panoramic view of the city from 105m above the ground, with the chance to walk across a glass viewing platform.

There is also a cafe at the top of the tower.

In order to claim the discount, residents must present a valid proof of address – such as a utility bill or a driving licence – at the tower’s ticket desk.

The offer will run from January 1 to January 31, 2018.