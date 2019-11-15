Have your say

NEW sports and fashion shops are coming to a shopping centre in Portsmouth.

Split over two floors and 50,000sq ft of trading space, a flagship Sports Direct store is set to open up in Cascades Shopping Centre in spring 2020.

Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth

The store will also incorporate retail space for USC, which recently closed its doors in the centre.

It will feature the brand’s elevated design across two floors and sell brands including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Asics and Puma.

The USC streetwear and fashion section will boast brands including Converse, Champion, Levis, Hilfiger Denim, Lacoste and Calvin Klein.

READ MORE: Shoe retailer announces it will open in Cascades

Also opening will be Flannels, a luxury multi-brand retailer that houses designers such as Gucci and Alexander McQueen.

The high-end retail concept opened its flagship store on London’s Oxford Street this year.

The new stores will join the centre’s existing line-up of major retailers, including Primark, H&M and TK Maxx.

They coincide with the launch of a revitalised breakout area on the ground floor of Cascades, which will form a refreshed gateway to Sports Direct.

It is not clear what will happen to the Sports Direct store that is currently in Commercial Road.