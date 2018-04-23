Staff honour chairman’s legacy with ‘Gross’ day

Have your say

A GROUP of solicitors at Coffin Mew have taken part in a ‘Gross’ challenge to celebrate the career of their sports-loving chairman.

Nick Gross has been at the firm for 34 years, so staff decided to honour the work of the outgoing chairman by completing ‘The Gross Challenge’ yesterday.

Nick Gross, the outgoing chairman of Coffin Mew

Six teams of solicitors faced the finale of the challenge, held at Lakeside North Harbour.

Keen runner Nick led team one on a 15k run on the day, while new chairman Nick Leavey led another team in honour of his predecessor.

In the run-up to the event, director of HR and communication Liz Cheaney had been taking part in back-to-back 5k runs.

Yesterday she faced her 34th stint and ran 10k.

In the 34 days leading up to the event, other members of the New Homes team had challenged themselves to walk the equivalent of the distance between London and New York.

The sunny weather proved to be a great motivator for the teams who, after the sweaty challenge, enjoyed a delicious hog roast in Lakeside’s Winter Gardens.

A fun-run was also held for children which included the egg-and-spoon race and three-legged races.

Nick said: ‘I can hardly believe that 34 years have gone by.

‘It fills me with pride that so many of my former colleagues have united for ‘The Gross Challenge’.

‘I am honoured and humbled by the sheer effort that everyone has put into celebrating my career.’

Coffin Mew CEO Miles Brown said: ‘Working alongside Nick Gross has been an absolute privilege and his contribution to the firm has been outstanding.

‘We wish him a very happy retirement.’