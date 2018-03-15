Staff lose eight hours sleep a week to stress

Have your say

A NEW report has revealed that the average employee in the south east loses over eight hours sleep a week due to work concerns.

The news comes after Public Health England announced that employers need to tackle sleep deprivation.

The research conducted by Totaljobs, an online jobs board, discovered that a third of those questioned said they need more sleep during the working week.

A fifth admitted to falling asleep at least once in their career.

One in five employees said they feel tired at work every day due to sleep deprivation.

Over 32 per cent said they have received negative comments from colleagues, including being accused of being unmotivated or hungover.

A tenth of participants said they enjoy an alcoholic beverage on work nights to help them to de-stress after a long day.

Shockingly, 82 per cent of employers in the region don’t offer any service to improve their employees’ rest.

n To find out more about the survey or to seek advice, visit totaljobs.com/insidejob.