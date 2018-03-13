Staff to don hats to support brain charity

A PORTSMOUTH company will be helping to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research by taking part in Wear A Hat Day later this month.

Staff at Covers depot in Norway Road will be donning a variety of different hats on March 29.

Funds raised through Wear A Hat Day will develop Brain Tumour Research’s network of UK research centres.

Manager Dale Lambourne said: ‘One of our employees had a friend who was affected by the disease and very sadly passed away last year.

‘At Covers we are always keen to help raise awareness of the important endeavours being undertaken by charities, so we are delighted to be supporting Brain Tumour Research so more people can benefit from the great work that they do.’

Brain Tumour Research’s community fundraising manager Tim Green said: ‘Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone, at any age.

‘We are extremely grateful to everyone at Covers for getting involved, and hope people will be inspired to hold their own events.’