STAGECOACH has announced a raft of changes to its local bus services after reviewing its routes between Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville and local colleges.

Among the changes to go live from September 1 will be a new route in and out of QA Hospital, via Sevenoaks Road, on the number 20 service from The Hard to Havant. Stops on Southwick Hill Road and Nightingale Road will no longer be used.

Route 23, between Southsea and Leigh Park, will see buses run every 15 minutes on Sundays, with new morning and evening journeys from Monday to Saturday.

The 7.30am service 21, from The Hard to Havant and South Downs College (HSDC), will only go as far as Rectory Avenue in Farlington.

Services 30 and 31’s morning journeys to HSDC will only run as far as Havant Bus Station.

The 621 service from Havant to Portsmouth College will no longer serve Widley and go via the A3, London Road.

Meanwhile the 737 from Chichester to HSDC has been scrapped, and the 737 between HSDC and Bordon will run once each way.

For a fuller list of the changes announced by Stagecoach, go to tinyurl.com/y6kmlhon