Stagecoach has introduced new bus ticket prices in Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham and Gosport

A BUS company introduced new ticket prices for customers travelling across Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville and the rest of south Hampshire.

Stagecoach carried out a review of fares in the region, with new priices coming in on Sunday.

Edward Hodgson, managing director for Stagecoach South, said: ‘We have done our best to assist our customers by keeping prices as low as possible and, while some fares will increase, quite a number will remain at current prices.

‘Our popular Nightrider ticket remains at the price of £2.50 for the third year running, giving unlimited evening bus travel, anywhere across our network after 7pm.

‘More and more customers are choosing to buy tickets on our app, which is not only easier to buy, but also offers greater savings than buying from the driver. It also saves time when boarding, which helps to keep our buses punctual.’

A list of the updated ticket prices can be found at stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/fare-changes-2020