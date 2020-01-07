A BUS company introduced new ticket prices for customers travelling across Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville and the rest of south Hampshire.

Stagecoach carried out a review of fares in the region, with new prices coming in on Sunday.

Stagecoach bus

Edward Hodgson, managing director for Stagecoach South, said: ‘We have done our best to assist our customers by keeping prices as low as possible and, while some fares will increase, quite a number will remain at current prices.

‘Our popular Nightrider ticket remains at the price of £2.50 for the third year running, giving unlimited evening bus travel, anywhere across our network after 7pm.

‘More and more customers are choosing to buy tickets on our app, which is not only easier to buy, but also offers greater savings than buying from the driver. It also saves time when boarding, which helps to keep our buses punctual.’

A child day ticket on the bus in Portsmouth will now cost £3.,60, and £3.50 on the app.

In Havant a child day ticket will cost £3.80.

In Portsmouth an adult day ticket will cost £4.30 on the bus and £4.20 on the app. For Havant the adult price is £4.20 on the bus and £4 on the app.

A list of the updated ticket prices can be found on the Stagecoach website.