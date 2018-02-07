Star guest attends ferry’s cruise for dementia charity

Have your say

A FUNDRASING mini-cruise has been hosted to raise money for a Dementia charity.

Brittany Ferries’ flagship, the Pont Aven, cruised to St Malo raising over £2,000 for Dance for Life Dementia.

Lady Grylls, mother of adventurer and TV personality Bear Grylls, attended the cruise.

Lady Grylls is a champion for the charity. She said: ‘All of us who came as guests on the mini charity cruise to St. Malo had the most marvellous away-break.

Good company, delicious food and wine and kind weather. Dance for Life UK are so very grateful to all those who gathered to enjoy fellowship on board the Pont-Aven.’