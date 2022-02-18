Sticky Boy Donuts owned by Portsmouth's Tinder swindler Richard Dexter closed permanently
AN ILL-FATED doughnut shop run in Southsea by Portsmouth’s own jailed Tinder swindler has closed for good.
The short-lived Sticky Boy Donuts in Albert Road, that only opened in January this year, is now permanently closed according to Google.
Read More
As reported, the shop’s registered director Richard Dexter was sentenced to four and a half years in jail on February 10 after conning a woman out of more than £140,000.
Not long after Sticky Boy announced on social media that it would be closed for ‘a few days.’
Following this its sign on the shop front was taken down after it was revealed it had not been paid for.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Dexter, 38, had ‘assured’ his victim he had a ‘significant business’ before leaving her out of pocket to the tune of £141,500.
The Southsea fraudster convinced the victim after claiming he had investments in Hollywood firms, owned a private jet, expensive cars and said he bought a hot air balloon.