Sticky Boy Donuts owned by Portsmouth's Tinder swindler Richard Dexter closed permanently

The short-lived Sticky Boy Donuts in Albert Road, that only opened in January this year, is now permanently closed according to Google.

As reported, the shop’s registered director Richard Dexter was sentenced to four and a half years in jail on February 10 after conning a woman out of more than £140,000.

Sticky Boy Donuts in Albert Road, Southsea, and Richard Dexter, who was jailed for swindling a woman he'd met on Tinder Pictures: Fiona Callingham / Solent News

Not long after Sticky Boy announced on social media that it would be closed for ‘a few days.’

Following this its sign on the shop front was taken down after it was revealed it had not been paid for.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Dexter, 38, had ‘assured’ his victim he had a ‘significant business’ before leaving her out of pocket to the tune of £141,500.

The Southsea fraudster convinced the victim after claiming he had investments in Hollywood firms, owned a private jet, expensive cars and said he bought a hot air balloon.

