Store to close in Fareham shopping centre

AFTER Marks and Spencer and BHS closed in the last few months, another store has announced it will close its Fareham branch.

Furniture To Go is holding a end-of-lease sale clearance before its shop closes in June.

A poster on in the store’s window reads: ‘From June business will continue online only with deliveries direct from our local warehouse.’

The store will close on Saturday, June 23.

It comes after several stores have moved out of the shopping centre including Marks and Spencer, BHS, which has since been replaced with a B&M store, and Argos moving out of West Street.