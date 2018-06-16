Store to stock ‘Carrier’ bags for Royal Navy charity

THE Royal Navy and Royal Marine’s Charity’s ‘Carrier’ bags are set to be sold across Portsmouth by The Southern Co-op.

The supermarket has a proud history of support for the naval community after being founded on Portsea Island in 1873 by dockyard workers who had transferred to Portsmouth Dockyard.

It was instrumental during the two World Wars by providing food for refugees and setting up a welfare fund for the families of employees who were serving.

Director of fundraising and marketing at the RNRMC, Alasadir Akass, said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful that the Southern Co-op are now selling our iconic HMS Queen Elizabeth ‘Carrier’ bags. As a business with a rich maritime history, the Co-op understands how important it is that we ensure the well-being of the naval community.

The ‘Carrier’ bags will be on sale in 15 Southern Co-op stores, including Portsmouth’s seafront location at The Hard, Hayling Island.