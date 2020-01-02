Strangest things left behind at Travelodge hotels in Portsmouth in 2019

A Persian rug and a coin collection were among the strangest items left behind by guests at Travelodge hotels in the city last year.

To celebrate the start of 2020 and the new decade, the budget hotel firm has revealed the most interesting things customers forgot to take with them after stays in Portsmouth.

Travelodge has hotels in Copnor Road, Hilsea as well as in Kingston Crescent, North End.

Here are some of the more bizarre items left at the two hotels in 2019:

- A new Persian rug

- A Nintendo switch

- A collection of bridesmaid dresses

- A Tiffany diamond bracelet

- A framed Portsmouth shirt

- Mr & Mrs wedding teddy bears

- A coin collection

- A Burberry trench coat

- A suitcase full of retro sweets

- A record player with a case full of 80’s hit records

Elsewhere in the UK, the housekeeping team at Leamington Spa Travelodge got a beautiful surprise when they found a 5ft unicorn made out of flowers.

One forgetful guest staying at London City Travelodge forgot to pack his Tiffany engagement ring that he placed in his pillowcase case. He had made a special journey to London from the Hebrides to purchase the ring.

Luckily the hotel manager found the ring box as soon as the man had left the hotel and speedily managed to get to Heathrow airport and reunite the gentleman with the engagement ring before his flight.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: ‘With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK hotels we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

‘This year’s audit includes: a pair of Alpacas called Ant & Dec, a 65 year old luck Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation, a gingerbread village with residents and a precious 20 year old celebrity autograph book.

‘As we have more business customers staying in our hotels than ever before, we are seeing a continuous rise in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels.

‘This includes a 65 year old lucky Bonsai tree that has been passed down three generations, important business documentation and a brand new identity artwork.

‘When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.’