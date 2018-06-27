Strategic review key to Hampshire Chamber of Commerce’s growth

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE Chamber of Commerce is to strengthen its lobbying clout and member services following a strategic review of operations.

Moves include a reshuffling of some staff positions, a recruitment drive, a new Southampton office, and closer alignment with the national chamber network.

The review followed a member survey.

‘We gained some excellent feedback which we have put into a clear, actionable road map,’ said Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber’s executive chairman.

‘The steps we are taking are designed to strengthen our lobbying influence in what is a very uncertain period for business.

‘At the same time, we are enhancing our ability to be responsive to the needs of our members. It’s about providing tailor-made, beneficial and relevant activities to help the Hampshire business community to prosper.’