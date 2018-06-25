Stricter sanctions for fly tipping

CALLS are being made for local authorities to impose tougher and stricter sanctions for fly-tippers.

CLA South East, which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses across Hampshire, has backed a review to strengthen the Government’s approach to tackling fly-tipping.

CLA regional director Robin Edwards said: ‘Fly-tipping is not a victimless crime. The government, local authorities and the Environment Agency must work together with farmers and landowners to help reduce fly-tipping on private rural land.

‘It’s easy to blame householders for the rise in fly-tipping but we’re seeing more waste on an industrial scale dumped across the countryside. Part of the problem is council fees putting people off lawful disposal, but it is also businesses not complying with waste disposal regulations. It is vital more prosecutions are brought to encourage people to dispose of their rubbish through proper legal channels.’

But to really combat this anti-social behaviour we need to see tougher penalties.’