Stride walk 75 miles for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

STAFF from a recruitment firm are planning to take on a gruelling 75-mile walk in aid of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

The team of eight, from Stride, which specialises in the placement of architects and built environment personnel, in Northarbour Road, will walk for more than 25 hours from Portsmouth to the trust’s headquarters in London.

The walk, which starts at 4am on July 13, will raise money to help support young adults from minority groups to study and qualify as architects and other built environment professionals.

Clive Hutchings, CEO at Stride, said: ‘This is the second year that Stride has pushed themselves to undertake an extraordinary challenge for the benefit of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

‘Though I’m sure we’ll have sore feet and a few blisters as a result, we’re excited to take on the challenge and together we will make it in two days.’