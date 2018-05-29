Students’ analysis helps to push FM firm into Orbit

Have your say

UNIVERSITY students have been praised by Marc Smith of SolvedFM for their thorough analysis of its newly developed smart monitoring system.

Orbit Consultancy, an undergraduate Business Consultancy Project team at Portsmouth University Business School, took an opportunity to work with SolvedFM to analyse its new monitoring system.

The system pre-warns and detects possible failures in heating, ventilation and refrigeration equipment.

The students, pictured right, analysed a system designed by SolvedFM to prevent down time and reduce out-of-hour call outs.

Their intention is to create a permanent, efficient and cost effective solution with the hope to gain greater customer satisfaction.

Portsmouth University senior lecturer Dr Sercan Ozcan said: ‘The students have worked on a number of projects as part of their business consultancy studies.

‘However, this opportunity gave them a chance to work on a ‘real case scenario.’

Marc Smith, founder of SolvedFM, who are based in Gosport, added: ‘I would highly recommend the team at Portsmouth University.

‘I would also certainly use this process for future product or service research to assist with planning and development.

‘The experience of working with them has given us a real insight into our current position in the FM Sector.’