Stylist nominated for three national awards

A HAMPSHIRE stylist has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to British hairdressing.

Andrew Smith, of Andrew Smith Salons, has been named as one of the top five creative stylists in the country at two ceremonies.

He has also been announced as a finalist in the ‘I Want Her Hair’ category of the British Hair Awards and as one of five finalists in the Stylist of the Year Awards.

Andrew will attend the national finals of the Stylist of the Year Awards in London on June 11.

Andrew, who has salons in Fareham, Waterlooville and Gosport, said: ‘To be named amongst some of the most respected and talented hairdressers in the country is just the best news.

‘The past 18 months has been outstanding both for myself personally and for The Andrew Smith Salon Group.

‘I am hugely passionate about my career and am incredibly lucky to have a wonderful team behind me.

‘That team includes my partner Dan, my team at all three salons, my photographer and the brands and national organisations that believe in my ability, promote my work and open windows of opportunity.

‘Whatever the final result, I am incredibly honoured that I have reached all three finals!’