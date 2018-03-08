Stylists to offer free fashion advice

PROFESSIONAL stylists and colourists will be offering top tips on perfecting a spring and summer wardrobe.

Shoppers at Fareham Shopping Centre can visit the Style Garden for fashion inspiration as well as the chance to bag a £200 shopping spree.

Each shopper will be handed a style guide to note down their fashion likes and dislikes, day-to- day routines and where they usually shop – which will help the experts hand-pick specific items.

Centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘The Style Garden will provide a unique experience for our shoppers and give our retailers the chance to showcase their latest ranges and the extensive offer we provide under one roof.’

The Style Garden will be on the mall by Debenhams on Saturday March 10 between 11am and 3pm and shoppers can drop in at any time to receive their personal style consultation.

All shoppers will also have the chance to win a £200 personal shopper experience on Saturday March 17 by filling in a short entry form and posting in the box near GAME.